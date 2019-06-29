BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya Who Thrashed Madhya Pradesh Civic Official with Bat Granted Bail

New Delhi: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for assaulting a civic body official in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was granted bail by a special court in Bhopal on Saturday.

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son and the party's MLA in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on June 26 for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

A day after the incident, the 34-year-old was arrested in another case related to a protest on June 4 over power cuts.

The special court granted him bail in both cases on surety of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000.

Akash Vijayvargiya on Thursday had moved the sessions court in Indore after the magistrate's court had denied him bail. The sessions court had reserved its order after the issue of jurisdiction came up as there is a special fast-track court set up in Bhopal for handling cases against MPs and MLAs.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Vijayvargiya and 10 others in connection with the assault, an official said. The legislator was later sent to judicial custody till July 7.

Akash Vijayvargiya went about beating up the officer even as mediapersons surrounded him with cameras and recorded the entire incident.

Justifying his action, Akash later said, "In the BJP, we have been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan. (first request and then attack)." He added that he does not regret his act and did it in "self-defence".

Eyewitnesses said the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.