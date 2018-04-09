BJP MLA Arrested For Murdering Shiv Sena Leader, Party Member

BJP MLA from Ahmednagar district, Shivaji Kardile was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of two Shiv Sena members on April 7.Kardile’s son-in-law Sangram Jagtap, who is also an MLA from Ahmednagar, was detained on Sunday morning by Ahmednagar Police on charges of hatching the plot.Kardile denied the allegations and said he was being targeted due to a political conspiracy. “I have surrendered, I want the police to investigate. I am ready to face the law if I am found guilty. This is a political conspiracy to malign me,” he said.According to the police, Shiv Sena’s Kedgaon city in-charge Sanjay Kotkar and party member Vasant Thube were shot at and attacked with a sharp weapon on April 7 evening after the result of civic bypolls were announced.Soon after the incident, a man identified as Sandeep Gunjal surrendered at Parner Taluka Police along with the weapon and revolver used in the double murder. Sandeep told the cops that he killed the due to personal vendetta.However, Sanjay Kotkar’s son alleged that the accused BJP MLAs threatened his father of dire consequences if he helped the Shiv Sena candidate in the Municipal Corporation bypolls.When police brought in BJP MLA Sangram Jagtap to the Superintendent of Police’s office for questioning, his supporters vandalised the place. The police arrested 27 people and detained 82 people in the case.The police have also arrested two other accused — Balasaheb Kotkar and Bhanudas Kotkar — in the case. All four accused were produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till April 12.According to reports, the two MLAs were against any party fielding a candidate against their relative Vishal Kotkar, a member of the Congress party.The bypoll result was very close with Vishal getting 2306 votes while his opponent Sanjay Kotkar got 1830 votes.