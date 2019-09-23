BJP MLA Asks Centre to Implement NRC in Rajasthan to Weed Out Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani mentioned that many illegal Bangladeshis have illegally encroached upon land and constructed houses in Ajmer. Some have even managed to obtain government IDs by furnishing fake documents.
People to check their names on the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kamrup on Saturday (PTI)
Jaipur: BJP MLA and former minister Vasudev Devnani has urged the Union government to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajasthan to get rid of Bangladeshi immigrants "illegally" staying in the state.
The former education minister recently wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that the NRC was needed in the state as several Bangladeshi nationals have illegally settled in Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur and other districts.
Devnani, who represents the Ajmer north assembly constituency, pointed out that several Bangladeshi nationals come to his constituency posing as pilgrims to visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Instead of returning, they stay back and work as labourers without revealing their real identities, the legislator alleged.
He mentioned that many such illegal Bangladeshis have illegally encroached upon land and constructed houses in Ajmer. Some have even managed to obtain government IDs by furnishing fake documents and were involved in criminal activities like theft and loot which is disturbing communal harmony.
"In view of the above, the NRC should be implemented in Rajasthan too," the MLA said.
