BJP MLA Asks Mizoram Govt to Send Him Outside for Covid-19 Test

Lone BJP MLA in Mizoram Dr BD Chakma has asked the state government to refer him to some hospital outside the state for COVID-19 testing after his re-test sample tested positive despite him being asymptomatic for more than a week.

Chakma wrote to Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Health and Family Welfare board vicechairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga urging them that he should be referred to either Kolkata or Guwahati to cross-check his swab samples after attending doctor informed him that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"I have written to the health minister and health and family welfare board vice chairman on Thursday. I think state-level COVID-19 expert team is discussing about it,” he told PTI. Chakma said he was in a fix as his sample, which was collected on Tuesday for re-test has come out as positive on Thursday, despite no symptoms of COVID-19.

"I am very much in a fix. My RT-PCR test is still positive but without any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Let the government decide on it then I will give a second thought after hearing the government opinion,” he said.

Chakma had first tested positive for COVID-19 on September 13 and was initially under observation at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the only dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state located about 16 km from Aizawl.

He was discharged from ZMC on September 17 to be under home isolation at MLA hostel, a designated Covid-19 care centre at Aizawl’s Khatla locality.