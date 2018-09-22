English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Booked for Opposing Muharram Procession in UP
Five cases were registered at Cantonment and Bithari Chainpur police stations against Mishra and others for opposing a Muharram procession in village Khajuria, police said.
File photo of BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur, Rajesh Mishra.
Bareilly: Sitting BJP MLA from Bithari Chainpur, Rajesh Mishra, his son and supporters were booked on Saturday for opposing a Muharram procession, police said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
