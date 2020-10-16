BJP MLA Cites 'Self-Defence' to Back Aide Whose Firing Killed 1 in Ballia; Oppn Attacks CM Over Law and Order

A day after an aide of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA allegedly gunned down a man in front of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and circle officer (CO) in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP legislator from Bairia assembly seat of Ballia, Surendra Singh, has come out in defence of the accused, Dheerendra Singh. The lawmaker claimed that his aide opened fire in self-defence.

Speaking to the media on the issue, the MLA said, "I would like to appeal to the district administration of Ballia not to take one-sided action. Had Dheerendra Singh not opened fire, dozens of his family members would have been killed. Whatever happened should be condemned but there should not be one-sided action. People who opened fire should be punished but at the same time those who attacked with sticks and rods should also be punished. Dheerenda Singh opened fire in self- defence as he was not left with any other option."

Earlier on Thursday, a man was shot dead after Dheerendra Singh allegedly opened fire into a crowd in front of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Ballia district.

The accused left the scene amid a stampede-like situation that followed the firing. The deceased was identified as Jai Prakash Pal.

The incident took place at Durjanpur village in the Reoti area of Ballia district when the SDM decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there. Videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media.

Ballia's superintendent of police Devendra Nath said, "The incident took place after a clash erupted between two groups during the meeting. An investigation is underway." An FIR has been registered against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother Chandrama.

Soon after, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate suspension of local SDM Suresh Pal, CO Chandrakesh Singh and other police personnel who were present at the spot. He also directed that strict action be initiated against the accused.

The role of the officers will be investigated and, if found responsible, criminal action will be taken, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in Lucknow.

A sizable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace, the SP said.

The incident came against the backdrop of questions being raised on UP’s law and order situation, and the opposition parties hit out at the BJP-led government over the killing.

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, said those in power are challenging law and order openly. “A horrific incident that defied law and order in Ballia has come to light where a BJP leader shot and killed a young man Jai Prakash Pal in front of SDM and CO. The BJP leader also escaped after being shot in front of the police,” the party's official Twitter handle posted.

Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said the government is run by criminals and Thursday’s incident is proof of this. "There can be anything but law and order in the state. Goons of the BJP are killing people in front of SDM and CO and are also able to flee from the spot. You call this a Ram Rajya, Yogi ji? The Ravan Raj was 100 times better than your regime. You should resign and ask the biggest criminal you know to take the seat of chief minister instead. The government is hand in glove with the criminals; you've finished the government," Sajan said.