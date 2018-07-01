English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP MLA Demands 'Thank You' for Meeting Mandsaur Rape Victim's Family, Ends up Saying Sorry
The case snowballed into a major political row after the Indore legislator ‘advised’ the girl’s family to “thank” BJP MP Sudhir Gupta for visiting them in hospital. The remark was caught on camera, which has been widely circulated.
New Delhi: Even as protests over Mandsaur rape case continue, a Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator has stirred a controversy after he asked the parents of the seven-year-old survivor to “express gratitude” to the Bharatiya Janata Party MP for visiting them in hospital. Indore MLA Sudarshan Gupta later apologised after a video of the incident went viral, drawing criticism from the Opposition.
Lashing out at Gupta, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “In terms of insensitivity, the incident has reached its peak when a BJP MLA from Indore introduces the MP of Mandsaur to the parents of the victim and says how they should feel glad that he has paid them a visit.”
The case snowballed into a major political row after the Indore legislator ‘advised’ the girl’s family to “thank” BJP MP Sudhir Gupta for visiting them in hospital. The remark was caught on camera, which has been widely circulated.
"Manniye saansad ji aaye hain aap se milne, dhanyawaad boliye (The MP has come to see you, say thank you)," he said smilingly.
Congress's Mayank Aggarwal slammed the BJP and said, "They should apologise by touching the couple's feet for failing to protect their daughter. They should be ashamed of failing to provide safety in the state."
Following widespread criticism, Gupta released a video, apologising for his remarks. He claimed that his statement was misinterpreting by people.
Earlier on Saturday, Congress Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Mandsaur Police of laxity and sought a CBI probe. He also visited the hospital and met the girl’s family.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed outrage over the assault.
However, Gandhi’s tweet did not go down well with BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, who said that rape is a “political tool” for the Congress president.
Further attacking the Congress party, Malviya said that their only agenda is to malign MP and India.
The incident dates back to Wednesday when the girl, who was waiting for a family member to pick her up from school, was abducted in Mandsaur. The accused raped her, slit her throat and then taking her to be dead, dumped her body in a vacant plot.
Doctors treating the girl said there were several bite marks on her body, her nose was badly injured and rectum was ruptured, indicating that an object had been inserted into her privates. They had to cut some nerves to perform three surgeries to save the girl and her condition is stable now, they added.
Those close to the family said the seven-year-old was in immense pain and had told her mother to “either treat me or kill me”. She also did not let her mother out of her sight.
In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2018
MP has legislated death penalty for child rapists. So Irfan and Asif will meet their rightful fate but India hasn’t forgotten how you and your party went silent when Centre amended law to introduce death penalty for rape of minors below 12years. Rape is a political tool for you! https://t.co/uSN4AUc3hC
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 30, 2018
Look at this maths genius - rape every 15 min translates to approx 35,000 rapes a year, which is closer to all India figure for such crimes (excluding UTs) per NCRB data of 2016. Rahul Gandhi’s team is full of such dimwits, whose only agenda is to malign MP and India! https://t.co/eVgve4JZ3q
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 30, 2018
