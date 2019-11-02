Take the pledge to vote

Fresh Trouble for BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Disqualified after Conviction in Assault Case

BJP MLA from Pawai, Prahlad Lodhi was awarded a jail term along with 12 others in connection to an old case connected to the assault of Tehsildar RK Verma in Panna district in 2014.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 2, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Bhopal: After losing to Congress in the Jhabua Assembly bypoll, the BJP was dealt another blow on Saturday as the membership of its MLA from Pawai was revoked.

Prahlad Singh Lodhi was disqualified from the Assembly after he was granted a jail sentence of two years in connection to an old case involving the assault of a tahsildar in Panna district.

Assembly speaker NP Prajapati told reporters that the Supreme Court in an earlier ruling had said that an MLA who has been granted a jail sentence of two or more yours can face losing their seat in the Assembly.

"The court order was furnished before me on Saturday and I issued orders revoking the BJP MLA's membership to assembly," Prajapati said adding that the matter has been forwarded to the Election Commission of India and has also been sent for publication in the gazette.

The speaker further said that the Election Commission has been notified of the one seat that is now vacant in the Madhya Pradesh assembly following the decision.

The loss in the Jhabua assembly bypoll had brought down BJP’s from 109 to 108 seats, which will now decline to 107.

An agitated Lodhi in a telephone interview to News18 claimed that his membership was revoked because of the dictatorial government in Madhya Pradesh, which hadn’t refused to give him a chance to approach the High Court.

Lodhi flat-out declined his disqualification on the grounds that he had been granted bail after the court verdict. "I will move the High Court and if required I will also approach the Supreme Court," he said.

Lodhi was awarded a jail term along with 12 others in connection to an old case connected to the assault of Tehsildar RK Verma in Panna district in 2014.

The assault happened place after the government officer had allegedly stopped a tractor trolley from carrying sand that had been mined illegally. The court had, however, granted bail to the BJP MLA citing Section 389.

Recently Congress MLA from Sheopur Babu Jandel was handed a jail term of one year by a local court for participating in a “violent protest” sometime back. His membership was, however, not contested considering that the Supreme Court’s verdict specified the term two or more years where the disqualification of MLAs is concerned.

The Congress is now closer to the majority mark of 116 as it has 115 MLAs in the Assembly.

