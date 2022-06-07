BJP MLA Faces Charges for Releasing Video, Photos of Hyderabad Gang-rape Survivor as 'Evidence'

The Hyderabad Police have filed charges against Telangana BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for releasing photographs and videos of the assault on the 17-year-old girl in the Hyderabad gang-rape case as “evidence” of the involvement of an AIMIM lawmaker’s son in the case.

The BJP MLA has been booked under section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (prevent social victimisation or ostracism of the victim of a sexual offence) after a complaint was lodged against him at Abids police station in Hyderabad.

On May 28, five persons, including three juveniles gang-raped a teenage girl, who visited a pub in Jubilee Hills 8 for a daytime party. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle.

Rao, in a bid to prove the involvement of one of the accused, shared with the media a video clip and photos purportedly showing the juvenile son of an AIMIM MLA engaging in sexual acts with the minor victim inside a car.

Rao had said that he had put the “evidence” of the crime before police and public without showing the victim’s face or disclosing her identity, though the faces of the accused were visible in the video and photos. He also questioned why the police had not named the AIMIM MLA’s son as an accused in the case.

The police have so far nabbed an 18-year-old man and three children in conflict with law (juveniles) in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.