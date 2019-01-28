English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Files Police Complaint Against Kejriwal for 'Misleading' Phone Calls to Voters by AAP
In his complaint filed at Tilak Nagar police station on Sunday, the BJP MLA cited names of two voters who received such calls.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has lodged a complaint with police against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that phone calls were being made to voters of his Rajouri Garden constituency claiming their names had been deleted from electoral rolls by the BJP.
Sirsa alleged the AAP was "misleading" voters in his constituency through "propaganda" that their names were deleted because of the BJP but re-listed because of "sincere efforts" of Kejriwal.
In his complaint filed at Tilak Nagar police station on Sunday, the BJP MLA cited names of two voters who received such calls.
"It is a conspiracy to defame me by false representation before voters of my constituency to lower my image before them that their MLA is weak and not capable to protect their fundamental right to vote," Sirsa said in his complaint.
Last week, a delegation of the BJP's Delhi unit led by its president Manoj Tiwari had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking action against AAP over its claim of deletion of names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi, and also over phone calls being made to voters by AAP volunteers defaming the BJP.
The AAP has asserted that it was no crime to tell the people who got their names deleted from electoral rolls and that it was restored due to the AAP and its leaders.
"Aam Aadmi Party, its MLAs and volunteers organised camps to register those voters again. This process is still going on. We believe that adding these genuine voters is not a crime or telling this to voters is not a crime," AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had said earlier.
The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in the alleged deletion of names of lakhs of voters belonging to Purvanchali, Bania and Muslim communities in the national capital after the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sirsa alleged the AAP was "misleading" voters in his constituency through "propaganda" that their names were deleted because of the BJP but re-listed because of "sincere efforts" of Kejriwal.
In his complaint filed at Tilak Nagar police station on Sunday, the BJP MLA cited names of two voters who received such calls.
"It is a conspiracy to defame me by false representation before voters of my constituency to lower my image before them that their MLA is weak and not capable to protect their fundamental right to vote," Sirsa said in his complaint.
Last week, a delegation of the BJP's Delhi unit led by its president Manoj Tiwari had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking action against AAP over its claim of deletion of names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi, and also over phone calls being made to voters by AAP volunteers defaming the BJP.
The AAP has asserted that it was no crime to tell the people who got their names deleted from electoral rolls and that it was restored due to the AAP and its leaders.
"Aam Aadmi Party, its MLAs and volunteers organised camps to register those voters again. This process is still going on. We believe that adding these genuine voters is not a crime or telling this to voters is not a crime," AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had said earlier.
The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in the alleged deletion of names of lakhs of voters belonging to Purvanchali, Bania and Muslim communities in the national capital after the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Joins Gurugram Police Fleet
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Criticised for Not Wishing Elder Daughter Trishala on National Girl Child Day
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
- Apple Puts Brakes on Car Team But Keeps Eye on Road
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Why Have Our TV Subscriptions Become More Expensive?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results