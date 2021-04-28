BJP MLA from Bareilly Dies of Covid-19, Party's Third Casualty in a Week in UP

As second wave of coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh lost three of its MLAs to the pandemic within a week. BJP’s Kesar Singh from Nawabganj constituency in Bareilly succumbed to coronavirus after he breathed his last at a hospital in Noida on Wedensday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over Singh’s death.

Singh had been unwell since last month and was initially admitted to Medical College at Bhojipura. He was discharged from there after recovering. However, his health deteriorated again, after which he had to be taken to the hospital again where he tested positive Covid-19. There hadn’t been any significant improvement even after getting plasma therapy.

On April 18, his son Vishal Gangwar took to social media to slam the healthcare system saying it could not get treatment for an MLA. He targeted the the state government over covid care facilities after which the health ministry got Gangwar admitted him to a hospital in Noida on April 19.

This is the third death of a sitting BJP MLA within a week. Earlier, MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar and BJP MLA from Lucknow Suresh Srivastava also died of coronavirus.

Singh is survived by a wife, son and two daughters. His eldest son Munendra Singh had died two years ago. Singh had been active in politics for a long time. He was an MLC in the BSP government. Apart from this, his brother’s wife Usha Gangwar has been the District Panchayat President of Bareilly. After joining the BJP for the first time, he contested the assembly elections and won from Nawabganj by a huge vote margin.

