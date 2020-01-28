Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Should Either Follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or Just Tear and Throw It Away’: BJP MLA's Anti-CAA Stand

Madhya Pradesh BJP lawmaker Narayan Tripathi said the country is being divided along religious lines even though the Constitution says such division cannot take place.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Should Either Follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or Just Tear and Throw It Away’: BJP MLA's Anti-CAA Stand
BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi

New Delhi: A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday opposed the amended citizenship law, saying the country should not be divided in the name of religion as it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

Calling for adherence to the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, BJP lawmaker Narayan Tripathi said, "We should either follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away."

"The Constitution of India says division can't be done on the basis of religion in our country, still the country is being divided," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by Parliament last month, offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Tripathi's statement comes at a time the country has been witnessing massive protests against the new law, with opposition parties, civil rights groups and activists contending that granting citizenship based on religion is against the foundational principles of the Constitution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram