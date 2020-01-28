‘Should Either Follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or Just Tear and Throw It Away’: BJP MLA's Anti-CAA Stand

New Delhi: A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday opposed the amended citizenship law, saying the country should not be divided in the name of religion as it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

Calling for adherence to the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, BJP lawmaker Narayan Tripathi said, "We should either follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away."

"The Constitution of India says division can't be done on the basis of religion in our country, still the country is being divided," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by Parliament last month, offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Tripathi's statement comes at a time the country has been witnessing massive protests against the new law, with opposition parties, civil rights groups and activists contending that granting citizenship based on religion is against the foundational principles of the Constitution.

