BJP MLA, His Son Barge into UP Police Station, Walk Away With Man Arrested for Eve-teasing

Lucknow: In an incident that has left the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh red faced, especially at a time when it is emphasising on women’s safety and security in the state in the wake of Hathras rape case, a party MLA and his son allegedly took away a man accused of eve-teasing from police custody on Saturday.

A video of the ruckus created by the BJP MLA and his son and supporters is now being widely circulated on social media platforms.

BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh and his son reportedly reached Mohammadi Police Station in Lakhimpur post midnight along with scores of supporters and created a ruckus over the arrest of a worker in an eve-teasing case.

In the video that has since gone viral, party workers can be heard asking for the lock up keys to release the accused. The policemen could not muster the courage to oppose the agitated BJP workers and the MLA and his supporters walked away with the accused.

While local police officials are tight lipped about the incident, BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh said over the phone that there was no ruckus on the spot and it was being wrongly propagated to malign his image.

Earlier on Friday, a day after an aide of te BJP MLA allegedly was gunned down a man in front of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and circle officer (CO) in Ballia district, the BJP legislator from Bairia assembly seat of Ballia, Surendra Singh, came out in defence of accused Dheerendra Singh. The lawmaker claimed that his aide opened fire in self-defence.

A man was shot dead on Thursday after Dheerendra Singh allegedly opened fire into a crowd in front of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Ballia district. The accused left the scene amid a stampede-like situation that followed the firing. The deceased was identified as Jai Prakash Pal.

Later on Friday, the police detained five people and arrested the brother of Dheerendra Singh. Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Brij Bhushan visited the scene of crime in Durjanpur village on Friday, along with DIG Subhash Chandra Dubey, and said the incident was "unfortunate" and that strict action would be taken against all the accused. The ADG said Narendra Pratap Singh, the brother of the main accused, has been arrested.

Narendra Pratap Singh has been named in an FIR, besides his brother and 22-25 unnamed persons. A district police officer said raids are being conducted for the arrest of the accused persons. The main accused is still on the run.