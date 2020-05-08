INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BJP MLA in UP Claims Cow Slaughter Incidents Are Increasing in Bahraich Amid Lockdown

Representative image of a cow roaming in streets amid lockdown in India. (Reuters/P. Ravikumar)

Representative image of a cow roaming in streets amid lockdown in India. (Reuters/P. Ravikumar)

Sureshwar Singh had written to the state's additional chief secretary (home) on May 6 saying: After lockdown, the incidents of cow slaughter are on the rise in Bahraich district. Except calves and bulls, cows are seen in very less numbers."

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
Share this:

BJP legislator from Mahasi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich has alleged that incidents of cow slaughter are rising in the district amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Sureshwar Singh had written to the state's additional chief secretary (home) on May 6 saying: After lockdown, the incidents of cow slaughter are on the rise in Bahraich district. Except calves and bulls, cows are seen in very less numbers."

Singh expressed apprehensions that if the trend continued, soon it would be difficult to spot a cow in the district, which is around 130 km from state capital Lucknow.

He further alleged that incidents of cattle theft too have increased in some areas of the district.

"Criminals are arrested and on the second or third day, released on parole," the MLA said in his letter as he sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention in the matter. Superintendent of police Vipin Mishra refused to comment on the matter.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading