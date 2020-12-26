BJP MLA in UP Submitted 'Fake' Covid Certificate to Avoid Court Appearance, Booked: Police

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel from Menhdawa assembly segment in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district was on Saturday booked on charges of cheating and forgery on orders of a court for lawmakers, police said on Saturday. The criminal case against the MLA was lodged for submitting a suspected fake Covid infection certificate from a private laboratory to the special court of Additional Sessions Judge Deepkant Mani to allegedly avoid his appearance before it, said Khalilabad police station's SHO Manoj Kumar Pandey.

Besides the MLA, the chief medical officer of a government hospital in the district, Dr Hargovind Singh, too has been booked on same charges for not taking action against the MLA after he was not found in home isolation by the district's anti-Covid team, the SHO added. The court ordered registration of the FIR against the duo after the CMO told the court that the MLA went into home isolation after private test of COVID-19 but home isolation team member, Dr Vivek Kumar Srivastav told it that during the home isolation period, the MLA was not present at home and could not be contacted on the mobile phone either.

The case has been registered against them under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using a fake document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO added. ASJ Deepkant Mani said in his order that the MLA has not been appearing in the court for the last four years in a case under his jurisdiction.

And when the court recently issued orders to him to appear before it, he submitted a medical certificate declaring himself to be infected with coronavirus , to evade his appearance, hindering the administration of justice, the SHO said, quoting from the orders.