BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh Passes Away at 75 Due to Cardiac Arrest in Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Deoria Sadar assembly seat, Janmejaya Singh, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Lucknow on Thursday night. The 75-year-old MLA was in the city to attend the monsoon session of the UP Assembly.

Singh was not keeping well for the past few months and had tested negative for coronavirus.

The lawmaker’s health suddenly worsened late on Thursday night and was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, but was later rushed to Lohia Institute.

“His condition deteriorated around 10 o'clock at night and was referred to Lohia Institute,” said Singh’s family.

According to Lohia Institute spokesperson Dr Vikram Singh, "the MLA expired during the installation of the pacemaker after suffering a heart attack.”

The lawmaker was born to Trilokinath Singh on July 7, 1945 in Deoria. He is survived by his wife Gujarati Devi, three sons and four daughters.

A two-time BJP MLA, Singh defeated BSP candidate Pramod Singh in 2012, while in 2017, he defeated SP candidate JP Jaiswal by a huge margin.

Earlier, Singh was elected as a BSP MLA during his time in the party.