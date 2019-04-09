English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Dantewada MLA, Four Others Killed as Naxals Target Convoy In Chhattisgarh 36 Hours Before Polling
The incident, which took place in Shyamgiri under the Kuakonda police station, comes two days ahead of polling in Bastar.
The incident, which took place in Shyamgiri under the Kuakonda police station, comes two days ahead of polling in Bastar.
New Delhi: A BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed after Naxals attacked a convoy in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Tuesday afternoon. The BJP leader was identified as Bhima Mandavi, an MLA from Dantewada.
The incident, which took place in Shyamgiri under the Kuakonda police station, comes two days ahead of polling in Bastar.
According to a preliminary report, the dead included Mandavi's driver and three personal security officers, said Deputy Inspector General (Naxal Operations) P Sundar Raj.
The IED (improvised explosive device) blast triggered by Naxals hit the two-vehicle convoy as it passed the area near Shyamgiri hills, said officials.
Mandavi, who was in the second car, was en route to Kuankonda from Kirandul after presiding over a meeting of the BJP's Mahila Morcha (women's wing). He was going to check the poll-preparedness of party workers there. The explosion targeted the first car, which had security personnel travelling in it.
The second car, with Mandavi, was showered upon by bullets. Central Reserve Police Force personnel were rushed to the spot.
The police had advised political convoys to stick to main roads, sources told News18. But the BJP convoy took a short cut — from Bacheli to Nakulnad via Kuakondato — to save time on the last day of campaigning.
In a similar incident in 2014 in the area, the Naxals had laid an ambush, killing seven security personnel.
The BJP MLA Mandavi was the deputy leader of the Opposition. In last year's Assembly elections, Mandavi had defeated "Bastar Tiger" Mahendra Karma's wife and current legislator Devi Karma. Mahendra Karma was responsible for giving shape to the vigilante group Salwa Judum.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the "cowardly attack" incident and said it would not prevent democracy from flourishing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences.
Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2019
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the "cowardly attack" incident and said it would not prevent democracy from flourishing.
Cowardly attack by Naxals shall not deter Democracy to flourish.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 9, 2019
My thoughts and prayers to the families of the brave personnel of Chhattisgarh police,who put their lives on the line of fire.
Their sacrifice shall not go in vain.
My condolences to the family of Shri Mandavi. https://t.co/H4gO875Zgv
