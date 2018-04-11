BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to Surrender as SIT Hints at Conspiracy Behind Death of Woman's Father

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping an 18-year-old girl in Unnao, is likely to surrender before the police in Lucknow after the intervention of senior BJP leaders. This comes after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case stated in its report that Singh may have been involved in the conspiracy behind assaulting the girl’s father while in police custody.A day after the girl’s attempted suicide near CM Yogi Adityanath’s house on Sunday, her father died in police custody in Unnao on Monday. He was allegedly beaten up by supporters of Sengar while police officers remained inactive.The SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) visited Makhi village from where the rape victim hailed and collected information to submit a report to the chief minister.Sources say the SIT report holds Sengar guilty of conspiracy that led to the death of the rape survivor's father.The deceased’s autopsy report mentioned shock and septicaemia as the cause behind his death. It also mentioned that there were several assault wounds on his body and bleeding in his lower intestine.When the girl’s father was taken to the district hospital on April 3, he reportedly had seven visible injuries on his body.The doctors deemed him fit and he was sent to judicial custody.However, the number of injuries increased to 18, as mentioned in the post-mortem report. The SIT, hence concluded that the additional injuries were caused by the beatings in police custody.The report further states that UP police “acted under duress to save him (MLA’s brother)”, the Print reported.Atul Singh, the brother of MLA Sengar, was arrested in Unnao early on Tuesday.ADG law and order Anand Kumar, who is heading the SIT, said that it was sheer negligence on part of the police.“Though the police earlier maintained that Atul Singh was not on the spot when the teen’s father was thrashed, we found that the police acted under duress to save him,” he told the website.A video of the girl's deceased father emerged on Wednesday in which he is accusing Sengar’s brother Atul and other accomplices of thrashing him "mercilessly". He had also alleged that instead of rescuing him, the police was acting as mere spectators.In the video, which is said to have been shot on April 3, the survivor's father can be seen saying, “I was beaten up by the brother of the MLA and his four aides in the presence of the police. Police did not stop them from beating me up neither they saved me.”Wearing a dark blue t-shirt and with visible bruises on his face, the father said that he was beaten up mercilessly by Atul.The survivor's family has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of her father. Hearing a petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will hear the plea for CBI probe next week.