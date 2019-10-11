BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Not Charged with Murder in Unnao Rape Survivor's Road Accident Case

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's accident in which two of her relatives were killed.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow, the agency charged Sengar and all others named accused in the FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Ashish Kumar Pal, driver of the truck which rammed into the car killing the two aunts and leaving the girl and her lawyer critically injured, has been charged with causing death by negligence 304(a), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety (338), and rash driving (279).

The CBI in its FIR had booked Sengar and nine others under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

On September 25, the Supreme Court had granted two more weeks to the agency to complete its probe into the accident.

The woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, battled for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28. Two of her aunts died in the road accident. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

After being discharged from AIIMS last month, the victim and her family are currently under CRPF cover here on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought seven days from a city court to provide accommodation to the victim's family. The survivor's kin had earlier told court that they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending a threat in their native state of UP.

