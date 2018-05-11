CBI Has 'Substantial Proof' BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar 'Raped' Unnao Victim

Almost a month after taking up the investigation in Unnao rape case following national outrage, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found ‘substantial evidence’ to prove that police was working in connivance with accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.The CBI is all set to file a chargesheet in the matter soon, brewing up more trouble for the rape-accused MLA who claimed that he was “being framed”.However, the agency, in a statement said the investigation in the case is still continuing. "CBI has not given any update/conclusion/views with respect to the case. All such stories are purely speculative," the statement reads.The mobile call records show that the police officers stationed at Makhhi police station, including the SHO and local circle officer, spoke to the four-time MLA over phone several times.According to sources in CBI, when the suspended officers and the BJP MLA were interrogated, they were unable to provide “satisfactory reasons” for the exchange of calls, especially during the period which the victim mentions.The calls were made during the time period when the woman was “kidnapped and repeatedly raped by Sengar in a moving car before being rescued on June 12”.“This is a substantial enough reason to maintain that they were trying to cover up the rape case, and subsequently not register a complaint against the MLA,” the source said.The source further said that the sequence to events, from June 4 last year to June 21, narrated by the victim seem to be correct as there are no missing links and she has been consistent in her version. On the other hand, Sengar and his associates have failed to give satisfactory reply during interrogation.“The woman has stood by her charges in her statement recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC,” the source said.The CBI had also recreated the crime scene in Unnao’s Makkhi village after taking along the victim and her mother, and says that the statement matches with the ground visits.On the basis of the findings so far, the investigation suggests that the victim was raped on June 4 by Sengar after she was brought to the MLA’s house by his aide Shashi Singh on the pretext of getting her a job.The sources said that following the probe details, the investigating agency could also go in for a Narco test of the accused.Meanwhile, Sengar has been shifted to Sitapur district jail after the victim alleged that he was trying to influence the witnesses from Unnao jail, where he was lodged.The details have ‘exposed’ the laxity of the Unnao police officers, who gave a clean chit to the BJP MLA.