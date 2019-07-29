'BJP MLA Sengar's Men Are Everywhere': Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Alleges Foul Play in Accident

Lucknow: The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao last year, and her family met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured.

The victim was travelling with her family to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail.

The family has accused MLA Sengar and his “men” to be behind the accident.

“Sengar's men are behind this incident. He uses a cell phone from inside the jail. He might be in jail but his men are outside. We are being threatened by his men continuously,” said the mother of the victim.

“We have been receiving constant threats. People even follow me when I go outside. One of the henchmen of the MLA, Naveen, had threatened my aunt of dire consequences,” the victim’s sister said.

Incidentally, the gunner had not accompanied them on the day of the accident.

“The rape survivor's family had been provided security, but the gunner had not accompanied them on Sunday. The reason behind it is being probed,” ADG Lucknow Rajeev Krishna said, adding, “The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate.”

An official said that the injured were undergoing treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University. He added that the Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, even as a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the site of accident to carry out an inspection.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said on the directives of senior officials, he along with the mother of the rape survivor, three sisters and brother were rushing to Lucknow.

The SP also said, “It has come to light that the gunner who usually accompanies the family (of the rape survivor) did not go with them. Why the gunner did not accompany them is being probed, and based on its outcome, action will be initiated accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal had tweeted that she will be going to Lucknow to meet the survivor and pledged support to her. “I am going to Lucknow to meet the Unnao Rape victim, she is not alone in this fight and entire country is with her. Will ensure better treatment for her in Delhi, will also ensure she is provided best treatment and security.”

Meanwhile, UP Congress leader Aradhana Mishra went to visit the injured on the directions of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Unnao rape case came to light in April last year, when the woman attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, alleging that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.

On April 3, the victim's father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.