Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'BJP MLA Sengar's Men Are Everywhere': Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Alleges Foul Play in Accident

The victim's sister said that the MLA's 'henchmen' used to constantly threaten her aunts of 'dire consequences'.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'BJP MLA Sengar's Men Are Everywhere': Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Alleges Foul Play in Accident
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her mother and lawyer (Image tweeted by ANI)
Loading...

Lucknow: The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao last year, and her family met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck. While two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries, her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured.

The victim was travelling with her family to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail.

The family has accused MLA Sengar and his “men” to be behind the accident.

“Sengar's men are behind this incident. He uses a cell phone from inside the jail. He might be in jail but his men are outside. We are being threatened by his men continuously,” said the mother of the victim.

“We have been receiving constant threats. People even follow me when I go outside. One of the henchmen of the MLA, Naveen, had threatened my aunt of dire consequences,” the victim’s sister said.

Incidentally, the gunner had not accompanied them on the day of the accident.

“The rape survivor's family had been provided security, but the gunner had not accompanied them on Sunday. The reason behind it is being probed,” ADG Lucknow Rajeev Krishna said, adding, “The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate.”

An official said that the injured were undergoing treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University. He added that the Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, even as a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the site of accident to carry out an inspection.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said on the directives of senior officials, he along with the mother of the rape survivor, three sisters and brother were rushing to Lucknow.

The SP also said, “It has come to light that the gunner who usually accompanies the family (of the rape survivor) did not go with them. Why the gunner did not accompany them is being probed, and based on its outcome, action will be initiated accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal had tweeted that she will be going to Lucknow to meet the survivor and pledged support to her. “I am going to Lucknow to meet the Unnao Rape victim, she is not alone in this fight and entire country is with her. Will ensure better treatment for her in Delhi, will also ensure she is provided best treatment and security.”

Meanwhile, UP Congress leader Aradhana Mishra went to visit the injured on the directions of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Unnao rape case came to light in April last year, when the woman attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, alleging that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.

On April 3, the victim's father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram