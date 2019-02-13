LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP MLA Left Red-faced After His Wife and Girlfriend Come to Blows in Public in Maharashtra

The incident took place at Todsam's Assembly constituency, Arni, where PM Modi is scheduled to address on February 16. Todsam himself was roughed up by some people when he tried to pacify the two women, prompting the policemen to use baton-charge to rescue him.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
BJP MLA Raju Todsam. (Image: Twitter)
Yavatmal (Maharashtra): A BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district was left red-faced after his wife and a woman he is allegedly living with fought at a function to mark his birthday.

The incident took place at Pandharkawda in MLA Raju Todsam's Assembly constituency, Arni, Tuesday night.

The legislator himself was roughed up by some people during the incident, a police official said.

Todsam's wife is a primary school teacher and they have two children. The MLA is currently living with another woman, a BJP worker, but has not divorced his wife, sources close to him said.

His supporters had organised a Kabaddi tournament at Pandharkawda Tuesday to celebrate his birthday, where the two women came face to face.

After the tournament was inaugurated and Todsam cut a cake, his wife and the other woman got into a spat which turned into a scuffle, sources said.

Todsam himself was roughed up by some people when he tried to pacify the two women, prompting the policemen who were present there to use baton-charge to rescue him, sources added.

Todsam's woman friend sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital, they added.

However, a police official said no FIR or a complaint had been registered by either woman so far.

Todsam or other local BJP functionaries could not be reached for comments.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering of women self-help groups at Pandharkawda on February 16.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
