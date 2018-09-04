English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Promises to Kidnap Girls for Men if They Reject Proposals
To show that he was serious about his shocking offer, Kadam even gave his mobile number to those in the audience, saying the men could call him to get the girl kidnapped.
File photo of BJP MLA Ram Kadam.
Loading...
Mumbai: BJP MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam made an outrageous statement during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Monday as he offered to “kidnap girls” for boys if their proposal gets rejected.
To show that he was serious about his shocking offer, Kadam even gave his mobile number to those in the audience, saying the men could call him to get the girl kidnapped.
“You can call me if you need any help. If you call me and say I have proposed to a girl and she refused, please help me, I will definitely help you. You should call your parents and if they say they like that girl then I will kidnap that girl and bring her to you. Now take my phone number," the MLA said.
The video of the MLA making controversial statement was shared by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on social media and it has gone viral.
Awhad questioned the safety of women in Maharashtra if even lawmakers think like this. "Another name has been added to the list of BJP leaders making controversial statements. How will women be safe in this state?" he asked.
Kadam, however, denied making the statement and employed the often used defence of being misquoted.
"I said that children should consult their parents. My statement has been misunderstood. This is a political conspiracy of the opposition to target me," he claimed.
Kadam is well known for organising Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar. Many Hindi film celebrities and political leaders had also attended Kadam's Dahi Handi celebrations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also attended the event and shared stage with Kadam on Monday.
To show that he was serious about his shocking offer, Kadam even gave his mobile number to those in the audience, saying the men could call him to get the girl kidnapped.
“You can call me if you need any help. If you call me and say I have proposed to a girl and she refused, please help me, I will definitely help you. You should call your parents and if they say they like that girl then I will kidnap that girl and bring her to you. Now take my phone number," the MLA said.
The video of the MLA making controversial statement was shared by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on social media and it has gone viral.
Awhad questioned the safety of women in Maharashtra if even lawmakers think like this. "Another name has been added to the list of BJP leaders making controversial statements. How will women be safe in this state?" he asked.
Kadam, however, denied making the statement and employed the often used defence of being misquoted.
"I said that children should consult their parents. My statement has been misunderstood. This is a political conspiracy of the opposition to target me," he claimed.
Kadam is well known for organising Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar. Many Hindi film celebrities and political leaders had also attended Kadam's Dahi Handi celebrations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also attended the event and shared stage with Kadam on Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Star in the Perfect Candid Shot on Their Maldives Vacation; See Pictures
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teaser Image, Hands-on Video Show 5G Connectivity, Camera Slider And More
- US Open: Kids Keep Me Grounded, Says Novak Djokovic
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...