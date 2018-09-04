BJP MLA Promises to Kidnap Girls for Men if They Reject Proposals

BJP MLA from Ghatkopar Ram Kadam made an outrageous statement during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Monday as he offered to “kidnap girls” for boys if their proposal gets rejected.To show that he was serious about his shocking offer, Kadam even gave his mobile number to those in the audience, saying the men could call him to get the girl kidnapped.“You can call me if you need any help. If you call me and say I have proposed to a girl and she refused, please help me, I will definitely help you. You should call your parents and if they say they like that girl then I will kidnap that girl and bring her to you. Now take my phone number," the MLA said.The video of the MLA making controversial statement was shared by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on social media and it has gone viral.Awhad questioned the safety of women in Maharashtra if even lawmakers think like this. "Another name has been added to the list of BJP leaders making controversial statements. How will women be safe in this state?" he asked.Kadam, however, denied making the statement and employed the often used defence of being misquoted."I said that children should consult their parents. My statement has been misunderstood. This is a political conspiracy of the opposition to target me," he claimed.Kadam is well known for organising Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar. Many Hindi film celebrities and political leaders had also attended Kadam's Dahi Handi celebrations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also attended the event and shared stage with Kadam on Monday.