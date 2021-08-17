BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Reopening of Temples Across Maharashtra, Asks Why Govt Not Making SOPs for Temples

Drama unfolded outside BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Khar residence after he openly threatened to protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday, demanding reopening of temples across Maharashtra. But Kadam’s plans came to a staggering halt after he was detained by the Mumbai police outside his house while he was stepping out to visit the temple. He was taken to Khar police station but was later released.

“We have been demanding that temples should also reopen. In Maharashtra, everything is open, bars, restaurants… The government can make rules and protocols and we will follow them, but the decision to not open temples, we won’t accept or tolerate it… What is the reason for not making any SOPs for temples?” said Kadam, taking a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

In view of the upcoming Ganeshotsav and Janmashtami festivals, Nawab Malik of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said both BJP and MNS leaders are insisting that they will celebrate the Dahi Handi festival. “The government has come out with protocols and SOPs for the festival celebration- every citizen, leader and MLA has the responsibility to follow it. Modiji himself is saying one should ensure that there are no crowds during festivals… But if the BJP MLAs are not listening to Modiji than what can I say. But whatever protocols and restrictions are implemented by the state government will have to be followed, if not, then action will be taken against such people.”

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that all public gardens, playgrounds, and beaches in Mumbai will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

Mumbai local trains, malls, gyms, spas, salons and restaurants opened in the city from August 15. The resumption of train services for fully vaccinated brought cheer to the people, who were waiting to board the trains for 17 months.

Maharashtra reported 4,145 new Covid-19 infections, 100 deaths, and around 76 cases of Delta Plus in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here