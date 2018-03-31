BJP MLA Ravinder Raina's Photo Op With Soldiers During Sunderbani Encounter Raises Eyebrows

A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir is drawing unwanted attention after getting clicked with the personnel of Special Operation Group (SOG) and army soldiers at the site of the recent encounter in Sunderbani.According to reports, BJP MLA Ravinder Raina clicked the pictures while the operation was going on and later posted them on social media.Various security agencies and the police authorities have claimed it to be a breach of security and an act against the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas termed it a violation of SOP and a breach of security."We will inquire into the matter as it is a violation,” said SSP Manhas.Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir killed four suspected militants in a joint operation in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sub division on Wednesday.