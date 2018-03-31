GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP MLA Ravinder Raina's Photo Op With Soldiers During Sunderbani Encounter Raises Eyebrows

According to reports, Raina clicked the pictures while the operation was going on and later posted them on social media.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP MLA Ravinder Raina's Photo Op With Soldiers During Sunderbani Encounter Raises Eyebrows
BJP MLA Ravinder Raina getting clicked with the personnel of Special Operation Group (SOG) and army soldiers at the site of the recent encounter in Sunderbani in Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir is drawing unwanted attention after getting clicked with the personnel of Special Operation Group (SOG) and army soldiers at the site of the recent encounter in Sunderbani.

According to reports, BJP MLA Ravinder Raina clicked the pictures while the operation was going on and later posted them on social media.

Various security agencies and the police authorities have claimed it to be a breach of security and an act against the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas termed it a violation of SOP and a breach of security.

"We will inquire into the matter as it is a violation,” said SSP Manhas.

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir killed four suspected militants in a joint operation in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sub division on Wednesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You