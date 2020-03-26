Take the pledge to vote

BJP MLA Says Will Reward UP Police for Shooting COVID-19 Lockdown Violators

Gurjar further said that every constable who breaks the legs and shoots the violators would be given a reward of Rs 5,100 by him.

IANS

Updated:March 26, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
BJP MLA Says Will Reward UP Police for Shooting COVID-19 Lockdown Violators
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar, has asked the state police to "break their legs who violate the lockdown orders".

In a video that is now going viral on the social media, the MLA can be seen saying that the police can even "shoot them in the legs if people do not listen".

"Such people should be treated like anti-nationals. If they are not following government orders, they are terrorists," he said.

Gurjar further said that every constable who breaks the legs and shoots the violators would be given a reward of Rs 5,100 by him.

The BJP MLA also warned the clerics of mosques and said that several Muslims had informed him that people were crowding the markets.

"I am warning the clerics that they should inform the police if people do not listen to them," the MLA said.

Gurjar had earlier hit the headlines when he prescribed cow urine as a cure for coronavirus.

