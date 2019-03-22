What Kind of Hindus are You, BJP MLA Scolds Cops on Holi; Video Goes Viral

A video went viral after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Umakant Sharma from Sironj, brother of Vyapam scam-tainted Laxmikant Sharma, was seen scolding police officers during Holi Dahan event.The video shows the lawmaker asking to police, “What kind of Hindus you are, you don’t know about Hindu tradition.” He is seen surrounded by his supporters who kept raising slogans against police-administration while some of them kept shooting the incident in their mobile phones.Locals said that the incident took place during Holi Dahan and Sironj has a tradition of lighting up Holi pyre with gunshots.The police officer objected the use of guns in the function as it would be the violation of the model code of conduct.The MLA, in the video, is seen severely scolding Assistant Sub Inspector of Police about the old tradition of the town.