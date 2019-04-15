SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP MLA Shot Dead in Odisha by Unidentified Miscreants, Triggers Massive Protest

The incident took place on Sunday midnight when Manguli Jena was standing near the house of BJP's candidate for Khurda assembly seat, Kalu Charan Khandayat and discussing with party workers.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP MLA Shot Dead in Odisha by Unidentified Miscreants, Triggers Massive Protest
Representative image.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants have gunned down a local BJP leader in Odisha's Khurda town, triggering protest from the saffron party, police said Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manguli Jena, BJP's mandal president of Khurda zone-9, the police said. The incident took place on Sunday midnight when Jena was standing near the house of BJP's candidate for Khurda assembly seat, Kalu Charan Khandayat and discussing with party workers.

Police said bike-borne miscreants fired four rounds, two of which hit Jena. He was rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

The police immediately sealed the town and started investigation into the incident.

Raids were being conducted at various places in Khurda to apprehend the assailants. The motive behind the murder was not yet ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the BJP has called for a Khurda bandh from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday in protest against the killing.

Strongly condemning the killing, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to the workers and leaders of the saffron party to keep faith in democracy and maintain peace at this time. "People will give their reply to bullet through ballot in the coming election," Pradhan said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also condemned the murder of the BJP leader and urged the EC to direct the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

"There is no place of violence in democracy. I convey my deep condolence to the bereaved family," Patnaik tweeted.
BJD candidate for Khurda assembly seat, Jitu Mitra said, "I condemn this incident. This is for the first time in my 40-year long political career that a political leader has been killed in Khurda."

Khurda assembly segment, which is under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, will go for polling on April 23.

Assembly elections are being held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls in Odisha.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram