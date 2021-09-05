BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari Unlikely to Appear Before Bengal CID in Bodyguard's Death Case

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA from Nandigram and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, is unlikely to appear for the CID examination on September 6 in connection with the death of his bodyguard in 2018, according to sources.

Adhikari was not available for comments despite repeated attempts but sources said he is unlikely to face the CID examination at Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata.

“The matter is pending before the court and under such circumstances he may use this reason as his trump card to avoid facing the interrogators in person tomorrow (September 6) at CID headquarters,” a BJP leader said.

When contacted Adhikari’s lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharyya said, “I have not received any instruction or information (whether he will visit CID headquarters or not) regarding this matter from him (Adhikari).”

It was learnt that the CID officers have prepared a list of questionnaires running 43 pages for Adhikari, and five CID officers will examine him if he appears before them on September 6.

On October 13, 2018, Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty reportedly shot himself with his service revolver inside the barracks, located next to Adhikari’s house ‘Shanti Kunj’ at Contai in West Midnapore district.

A senior CID officer, who preferred not to be named, said, “On July 9, his (Chakraborty) wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty filed a fresh police complaint sensing foul play behind her husband’s death. She raised suspicion over police claims in 2018 and therefore the case was reopened. We registered a fresh case under section 302 and 120B of IPC.”

On July 14, a team of CID sleuths visited Adhikari’s residence and questioned the family members and also the security guards. Their statements were recorded. Then the sleuths examined the barracks where Chakraborty used to stay.

“The investigation officers took pictures and videographed the surrounding area and the spot where Chakraborty allegedly shot himself dead. We have also prepared a map of the area. Further investigation is going on,” the CID officer said.

On July 17, Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu Adhikari, said they are cooperating with the investigators.

Interestingly, Adhikari’s summons came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee to New Delhi on September 6 in an alleged coal scam case in Bengal.

