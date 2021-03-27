BJP MLA 'Thrashed, Clothes Torn' by Protesting Farmers in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said. BJP leaders have been facing the ire of farmers for the last several months in the state. Agitating farmers have been opposing the programmes of the saffron party leaders in the state over the farm laws issue.

When Abohar legislator Arun Narang reached Malout on Saturday along with local leaders to address a press conference, they were surrounded by a group of protesting farmers and black ink was thrown at them and at their vehicles, officials said. Some police personnel took the MLA and local leaders to a shop. But later when they came out of it, the protesters allegedly thrashed Narang and tore his clothes, police said.

Policemen escorting Narang faced a tough time in protecting him from the protesters. The legislator was later escorted to a safe place by the police, officials said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh said the protesters were adamant that they would not allow the BJP legislators to hold the press conference.

A video has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the MLA in torn clothes being shifted to a safer place by the police.