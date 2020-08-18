BJP MLA to Question Yogi Govt Over Atrocities on Brahmins in UP as Clamour Over Killings Grows Strong

Lucknow: With every party adopting new tricks to woo the Brahmin voters, there has been much tussle over the Brahmanical community in the Uttar Pradesh politics. No, all opposition parties have come together to accuse the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, saying it is targeting Brahmins and committing atrocities against the community.

Voices have started to emerge from within the party as well. Devmani Dwivedi, BJP MLA from Lambhua Legislative Assembly seat in Sultanpur, has prepared a list questions he wants to ask his own government in the House regarding the killing of Brahmins.

Dwivedi has given a form for listing under the Assembly Procedure and Operating Rules 1958 to ask questions on the killing of Brahmins during the tenure of the Yogi government in the state. According to the information received during the proceedings of the House, the BJP MLAs want to know how many Brahmins were killed, how many killers were caught and how many killers managed to get the police punishment in the three years of the government. Apart from this, the MLA will also question the government’s plan regarding the safety of Brahmins and the data on granting arms licenses to them.

MLA Devmani Dubey had recently given statements about the misbehaviour of police and administration with MLAs. He had said that if such acts do not stop, he will resign.

Under pressure due to the Brahmin card played by the Opposition, the BJP has now come up with ‘insurance card’. BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi on Monday said the government would soon bring insurance and mediclaim policy for the poor Brahmins of the state, so that they can get protection for life. However, even on this claim of BJP, the opposition parties attacked the government and said that earlier Brahmins didn’t need to get security in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jitin Prasada has been raising the issue of alleged atrocities on Brahmins in the state and visited the families of those Brahmins who were killed during the Yogi Adityanath regime under the banner of Brahmin Chetna Parishad. Samajwadi Party leaders followed suit and promised to install the tallest statue of Lord Parshuram in Lucknow. The BSP had also announced the naming of hospitals after the Brahmin icon.