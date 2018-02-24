English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Urges Hindus to Produce More Babies at Population Control Event
The MLA cited his own example, saying his wife wanted to stop at two kids, but he said they should have four or five.
File photo of Vikram Saini, the BJP MLA from Khatauli constituency in Muzaffarnagar.
New Delhi: A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh stoked a controversy on Saturday by saying that Hindus should not stop producing more children until a law for population control is passed. Ironically, his comments were made at a programme held as part of the government’s population control programme.
“Until a law on population control comes into existence, my Hindu brothers, you should not stop. You should keep producing babies,” Vikram Saini, who represents Khatauli constituency in Muzaffarnagar district, said.
The MLA cited his own example to urge his Hindu brethren at the function to produce more babies. “When we had two children, my wife said we did not need a third one, but I said we should have four to five,” he said.
He added that Hindus have accepted the two-child policy, but others have not. “The law should be equal for everyone. This country is for everyone,” the MLA said.
This is not the first time that the Khatauli MLA, who is an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, has made a controversial statement. Last month, Saini had claimed that India is a country for Hindus as it is called ‘Hindustan’.
He later clarified and said his remark was addressed to Pakistan and not Muslims. He had also threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.
