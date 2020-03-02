BJP MLA Virendra Sirohi Passes Away, UP CM Says ‘Irreparable Loss’
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of Virendra Singh Sirohi, describing it as an "irreparable loss to the society".
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from Bulandshahr, Virendra Singh Sirohi, who passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi. (Image: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly)
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from Bulandshahr, Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away early on Monday at a Delhi-based hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 73.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of Sirohi, describing it as an "irreparable loss to the society".
"I am distressed to hear the news of the demise of Virendra Singh Sirohi, MLA Bulandshahr Sadar. His departure is an irreparable loss to the society. I pray to Lord Ram to give him a place at his feet and provide support to the bereaved family to bear this painful sorrow," Adityanath tweeted.
Sirohi was suffering from liver ailments and was hospitalised a fortnight ago, his son Digvijay Sirohi said.
"He was suffering from liver ailments and breathed his last around 3.30 am today," his son said.
He further said that the body was brought to his home in Bulandshahr for last rights.
Sirohi, representing Bulandshahr Sadar, was a three-time MLA.
He was first elected as MLA for the 13th Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 1996, then in 2007 and last in 2017. He also served as Revenue Minister from 1997 till 2002 in the Mayawati-led state government in the state.
