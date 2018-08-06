English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP MLA Who Wanted ‘Intellectuals Shot Dead’ Has Theory on Why They Face Threats
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnalsaid that the 'anti-national' statements by the intellectuals make the youth angry which leads to 'some incidents'.
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Image: Facebook
Bengaluru: Less than a month after he courted controversy for speaking against intellectuals, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday questioned why the government gives security to intellectuals who make "anti-national statements".
"Why do intellectuals need security if they are saying the right things? Why are they under threat?” he told reporters at his constitution in Bijapur, adding that the intellectuals always spoke against religion and nation.
"Our youth is well aware of what's happening across the country. They are deshbhakths. When intellectuals make statements that insult the nation, they naturally get angry. That anger leads to some incidents. So it is not about attacking the intellectuals. They should ensure they speak in such a way that they are not attacked," he added.
Yatnal, a former union minister, had earlier said that if he were the home minister of the state, he would have ordered the intellectuals to be shot. He had termed intellectuals dangerous and accused them of raising slogans against the country.
In another bizarre statement, Yatnal had instructed corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims.
Yatnal has served as an MP and as minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
