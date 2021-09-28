BJP MLA’s Comment on Jodha-Akbar's 'Loveless' Marriage Irks Rajputs in MP, ‘It’s Ugly’, Says Community

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma is facing the heat over his remark on the marriage of Mughal emperor Akbar and his wife Jodha Bai. The Rajput community has been left fuming after Sharma said there was no love between the couple and the marriage took place due to power hungry people.

“Was there any love relation between Akbar and Jodhabai? Whether they studied together in college or met in some café or gym? Beware of those who remain greedy for power and put their daughters on stake for it. They can deceit you religion (sic),” the MLA from Huzur in Madhya Pradesh had said at Hindutva Dharm Samvad on Sunday.

As the statement snowballed into a controversy, the firebrand MLA retracted his comment and apologised to the Rajput community in a video and told News18 that he did not mean to offend anyone. Like others he had utmost respect for Rajput king Maharana Pratap, saying he was the one who kept Hindutva intact from the onslaught of Islam. “My words only were aimed at exposing Akbar who according to me wasn’t great and I would love dying than considering him great,” added the MLA.

Lt Vinay Pratap Bhadauria, Rajput community head of MP, said, “It was absolute ugly to listen on first instance irrespective of who said it. It wasn’t only limited to Rajputs or Kashtriya men or women, it was regarding women in general.” Bhadauria, however, added since Sharma has apologised, the episode should not be dragged and made into another divisive trend in the country.

A delegation of the Rajput community protested at Khajuri police station in Bhopal and handed a memorandum to the police seeking registration of a case against the MLA.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Deepti Singh slammed Sharma and said he is digging deep into 400 years old history but he does not even remember how many women and girls were raped four years ago and what his government did for them.

BJP media co-ordinator Lokendra Parashar, however, justified the MLA’s remark and said one should understand his intent. The leader meant that Jodhabai was a victim of Mughal conspiracy which was aimed at disrespecting Hindus especially Rajput kings.

