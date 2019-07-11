BJP MLA's Daughter Moves Court After Alleged Threat from Father for Marrying Dalit Man
The next hearing in the case has been fixed for July 15 as Shakshi Mishra and her husband Ajitesh were not present in the court.
A screen grab of the video put out by BJP MLA's daughter.
Allahabad: Bareilly BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Thursday filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking protection to "live a peaceful life" as a married couple.
Sakshi Misra (23) had uploaded a video on a social media platform last week, making her marriage with Ajitesh Kumar (29) public.
In another video, she alleged there was a threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate.
The couple asked for security, contending that there was a threat to their life from the BJP MLA, who was "unhappy" with their marriage as Sakshi was a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit.
The petitioners prayed that police or Rajesh Mishra do not disturb them in "heir peaceful living as both petitioners were major and had entered into marriage with a free will.
