English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLAs Marshalled Out of Delhi Assembly for Interrupting L-G’s Speech on Day 1 of Budget Session
The three MLAs -- Leader of the House Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan -- went to the well of the House after which Goel ordered them to be marshalled out.
File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the Budget session on Friday for interrupting Lt Governor Anil Baijal's address with their protests over the AAP government's "delay" in sanctioning prosecution in the JNU sedition case.
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tried to reason with the legislators, saying the LG's address is not a part of proceedings of the House, but they did not relent.
The three MLAs -- Leader of the House Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan -- went to the well of the House after which Goel ordered them to be marshalled out.
Gupta charged the government with "delaying" the sanction for prosecution of accused in JNU sedition case.
In January, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case registered in 2016.
Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were also charged with allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
Delhi Police has sought permission from the city government for prosecution in the case. This is still pending.
Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tried to reason with the legislators, saying the LG's address is not a part of proceedings of the House, but they did not relent.
The three MLAs -- Leader of the House Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan -- went to the well of the House after which Goel ordered them to be marshalled out.
Gupta charged the government with "delaying" the sanction for prosecution of accused in JNU sedition case.
In January, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case registered in 2016.
Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were also charged with allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
Delhi Police has sought permission from the city government for prosecution in the case. This is still pending.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
- NTR Mahanayakudu LIVE Updates: Nandamuri Balakrishna Shines in this Political Drama
- Samsung Lines up Offers on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds And Upgrade Bonus With Galaxy S10 Preorders
- Laugh Out Loud: Australia to Allow Emojis on License Plates From March
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results