BJP MLA's Son, Nephew Booked for Rioting in UP's Ballia

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's son and nephew were booked along with seven others for rioting and under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, police said here on Wednesday.

According to police, Bairia MLA Surendra Singh's son Vidya Bhushan Singh, nephew Chandra Bhushan Singh and seven others were booked on a complaint of Anil Kumar Rathore, who alleged that he was thrashed and abused by them on Monday.

Rathore alleged that he had gone to the Bairia tehsil office to lodge a complaint against illicit liquor when the incident took place.

Anil said his family members were also there at the tehsil office gate for some other work. The MLA's son allegedly made casteist remarks against them and beat them up, they said.

The FIR was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC and the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.