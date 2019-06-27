Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

BJP MLA's Son Threatens Police Post In-charge for Not Picking up His Phone in UP

MLA Devendra Singh Rajput's son Jasveer allegedly reached the Kasganj's Soron Gate police outpost on Wednesday night and threatened in-charge Satyendra Pal Singh to get him transferred for not picking up his call, said district Superintendent of Police.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: In yet another incident of elected representatives or their kin interfering with the discharge of government officials' duty, the son of BJP's Kasganj

Kasganj MLA allegedly scolded a police post in-charge for not picking up his phone.

MLA Devendra Singh Rajput's son Jasveer allegedly reached the Kasganj's Soron Gate police outpost on Wednesday night and threatened in-charge Satyendra Pal Singh to get him transferred for not picking up his call, said district Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.

The MLA's son had dashed to the police post after one of his acquaintances, an ambulance driver who had entered into some altercation with another driver, was summoned to the police post on the complaint of the fellow driver, said the SP.

The first ambulance driver apparently alerted Jasveer about having been summoned by the police following which the MLA's son apparently called up the police post in-charge who failed to take up his call, said SP Kumar.

Jasveer subsequently reached the police post and asked its in-charge as to why did he not pick up his call, said Kumar, adding as the police officer asked him who he was, Jasveer threatened him that he would get him transferred.

A video of the heated exchange too has gone viral on various social networking platforms.

The SP said the city circle officer has been asked to inquire into the incident and submit him a detailed report.

No FIR has been lodged against anyone in the case as yet, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh incident came a day after Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested allegedly for interfering with the government officials' duty in Indore.

The son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had allegedly attacked a civic body official in Indore with a cricket bat while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

MLA Rajput, however, Thursday defended his son, saying he gave no threat to the policeman.

He also accused the media of indulging in "illegal activities".

