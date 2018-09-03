GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BJP MLA's Son Threatens to Shoot Jyotiraditya Scindia as His Ancestors 'Killed Jhansi ki Rani'

Uma Devi, BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Hatta constituency later clarified that her son's comment is is unfortunate and that she will ask her son to remove the Facebook post.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
BJP MLA's Son Threatens to Shoot Jyotiraditya Scindia as His Ancestors 'Killed Jhansi ki Rani'
File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Damoh: BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik's son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik, in a social media post on Monday, threatened to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Lalchand Khatik wrote in a Facebook post: "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will."

His statement comes ahead of Scindia's scheduled visit to Hatta district to hold a rally on September 5.

Uma Devi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Hatta Vidhan Sabha constituency told IANS: "This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post."

Former Congress Minister Raja Pateriya called Scindia the most liked person in India. Scared of his immense popularity, the BJP is making baseless accusations against him.

He said that the police should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and step up security to Scindia.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
