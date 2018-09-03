English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
BJP MLA's Son Threatens to Shoot Jyotiraditya Scindia as His Ancestors 'Killed Jhansi ki Rani'
Uma Devi, BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Hatta constituency later clarified that her son's comment is is unfortunate and that she will ask her son to remove the Facebook post.
File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Damoh: BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik's son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik, in a social media post on Monday, threatened to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Lalchand Khatik wrote in a Facebook post: "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will."
His statement comes ahead of Scindia's scheduled visit to Hatta district to hold a rally on September 5.
Uma Devi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Hatta Vidhan Sabha constituency told IANS: "This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post."
Former Congress Minister Raja Pateriya called Scindia the most liked person in India. Scared of his immense popularity, the BJP is making baseless accusations against him.
He said that the police should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and step up security to Scindia.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Photogallery
