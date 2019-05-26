English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP, Modi Voters Behind Attack on 3 Youths in MP for Carrying Beef, Says Owaisi
Suspected cow vigilantes had thrashed three persons in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district for allegedly carrying beef, following which the assailants as well as the victims of the attack were arrested.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that those behind the attack on three people in Madhya Pradesh over beef rumours were voters of BJP and Narendra Modi and claimed mob lynching in the name of cow vigilantism would continue.
On Modi's address to NDA MPs that their mantra should be 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas', the Hyderabad MP tweeted, "In 5 years the only thing he managed to add is 2 more words to his slogan.
Vishwas is only possible when you start living up to your Oath & believe the Constitution. Otherwise this Vishwas talk is just lip service."
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I think ever since the BJP came to power, the mob lynching gang has become a 'Bhasmasur' and one day they will sink along with the BJP and this is definitely going to happen."
'Bhasmasur' a mythological character known for trying to destroy his creator.
"The Madhya Pradesh incident, of which a video is out... they (attackers) all voted for Modi... they all are 100 per cent Modi voters. See the photos on their social media page.... They are openly telling that they are BJP and Modi voters."
Suspected cow vigilantes had thrashed three persons in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district for allegedly carrying beef, following which the assailants as well as the victims of the attack were arrested.
Police said the three persons, who were beaten up, were arrested on May 22 as possession, transportation or sale of beef is illegal in Madhya Pradesh.
Owaisi reiterated that after the Lok Sabha results were declared, mob lynching in the name of cow vigilantism was going to continue and would not stop, because these outfits felt that they have won and none could stop them.
On Modi's speech in the Central Hall of the Parliament on Saturday, Owaisi sought to know how many contradictory things the Prime Minister would say.
"It is open contradiction. If he (Modi) thinks by talking in such a way he is giving some message... no he is not giving any message... he is exposed.. Talks one thing and does another. This is not something new..," Owaisi said.
In an impassioned 75-minute speech in Parliament's Central Hall that Modi began after bowing to the Constitution, he struck a note of inclusion, asking the MPs to take along everyone, including those who have not voted for the ruling alliance and have been its trenchant critics.
