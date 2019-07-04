BJP MP And Actress Hema Malini Demands Strict Laws to Protect Doctors
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the MP representing the Mathura constituency cited the recent cases of assault on doctors, especially in West Bengal that triggered a nation-wide strike.
File Photo of BJP MP Hema Malini.
New Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday raised the issue of attack on doctors, saying they are assaulted by "lynch mobs with impunity" and demanded a strict law to protect them.
Highlighting the hardships faced by doctors, she said they have to work for 48 hours sometimes.
"Lynch mobs have been attacking doctors with impunity," she said.
Doctors are next to God and do not discriminate between their patients on the basis of caste, religion or creed.
"There should be a strict law to protect the medical community," the actress said.
She also highlighted the shortage of doctors in the country.
