Bombs Thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh's Residence Near Kolkata, a Week After First Attack

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence near Kolkata was again attacked by bombs on Tuesday, a week after the first incident was reported. An official said that bombs were thrown at the back side of his house around 8:30 am.

Reacting to the incident, the parliamentarian said, “Criminals are roaming freely, and the police are working as brokers of Trinamool. But I am not afraid of such attacks, neither will I ever be."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Monday taken over the bomb attack case at Singh residence in Jagatdal in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. While no one was hurt, the explosion left marks on the iron gate of the house. The lawmaker was not present at his home when the incident took place. However, his family was inside.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had accused Trinamool Congress for the first attack, while West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that “wanton violence" in Bengal showed “no sign of abating". The governor said he flagged his concerns to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“If houses of MPs and MLAs are not secured, then anyone can understand the condition of common man in Bengal. This incident shows that goondaraj is continuing in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government," Ritesh Tiwari, vice-president of BJP’s Bengal unit, had said.

Bengal CM’s friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari had tweeted, “Hurling bombs at MP @ArjunsinghWB’s residence validates our allegation that the perpetrators have been assured of impunity by their handlers within WB Administration. Otherwise they won’t dare to execute such act. However, @ArjunsinghWB is made of steel, won’t be intimidated."

