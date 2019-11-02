BJP MP Bandi Sanjay to Move Privilege Motion Against 'Assault' by Police during TSRTC Protest

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was allegedly attacked by police officer in Karimnagar said he will move privilege motion against the officer.

The incident occurred on Friday when Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the rally where the body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was being laid to rest in Karimnagar.

The police have however rejected the claim made by the MP.

“Police attacked us on the direction of Chief Minister’s Office. Police who were in civil dress attacked us. While Babu’s funeral took place, there was no power. Even the freezer of the dead body was stopped due to power cut,” Bandi Sanjay said.

He also showed support for the protesting TSRTC workers saying that the BJP is in support of the protest.

He demanded the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao take back the term ‘self-dismiss’ and apologise to workers.

Babu had died of heart attack while attending a public meeting called by the striking employees in state capital Hyderabad two days ago.

His body was brought here and protests were held on Thursday, holding the government's tough stand against their strike responsible for his death.

On Friday, the protesting leaders wanted to take the body of Babu in a rally to Karimnagar bus depot-II, where he worked, before the funeral.

However, police refused to give permission and blocked roads leading to the bus depot, leading to tension in the town. Police finally sent the body directly to the grave yard.

BJP MP Sanjay Kumar, who was among those leading the funeral rally, claimed that when they were peacefully proceeding, police caught hold of his shirt collar and manhandled him.

The police threatened the family members of Babu and took statements from them forcibly, he alleged.

Police, however, denied Kumars allegations. The bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident took place, police said.

“Union government is observing brutality of Karimnagar police. Home Minister of state Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Dr Laxman are focusing on the incident.” Bandi Sanjay said.

The MP sat with BJP workers in front of Karimanagar Police Commissioner Office on Friday night showing photographs of police attacking him. Commissioner-in-charge Satynarayana promised Bandi Sanjay to take action against the officer who misbehaved.

