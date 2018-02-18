GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP MP Cleans up Clogged Toilet at Village Primary School, Video Goes Viral

On being questioned about the reason behind cleaning up the clogged toilet, BJP MP Janardhan Mishra, who represents Rewa constituency, said that during a visit to the primary school at Bhusudi village on February 15, he saw the toilet was clogged with sand and soil and he cleaned the blockage with his bare hands.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2018, 10:40 PM IST
BJP MP Janardan Mishra cleans a school toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village.
Rewa (MP): A video showing a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Janardhan Mishra, cleaning the toilet of a primary school in his constituency with his bare hands went viral on social media on Sunday.

When contacted, the MP, who represents Rewa constituency, told PTI, "During a visit to the primary school at Bhusudi village on February 15, I saw the toilet was clogged with sand and soil. I cleaned the blockage with my bare hands."

He was no stranger to such work, he said. "This may be difficult for others, but it has become a habit for me," he said.

"I always inspect the toilets wherever I go," the MP added.

Primary schools have no sanitary workers and villagers have no awareness about the need to keep such toilets clean, he said.

"I hope this would create awareness among the villagers," he said, adding that he had cleaned garbage heaps in the Rewa city many times, without using gloves. When he was BJP's Rewa district chief, he had also cleaned the drains on several occasions, Mishra said.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
