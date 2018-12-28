English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MP Demands Strict Law to Control Country's Population
Another MP said that India need not go the "China way in violating human rights" in its efforts to control population, but this issue needs to be taken seriously.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: BJP MP Prahlad Patel has said uncontrolled population was one of the major problems in the country and demanded that a strict law be brought in to curb population in the country.
In a press conference organised by TaxEb,a social organization of taxpayers on Population control, where Patel and other MPs were present, a demand was raised on bringing a legislation on the burgeoning population which according to them was "out of control".
All MPs present there batted for a law to control it.
BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Baliyan, said a private members bill proposed by him was scheduled for discussion in Lok Sabha on Friday.
He added that neither a private bill nor a law was solution to the problem.
"However, the law will raise awareness among people," Baliyan said.
He further said that India need not go the "China way in violating human rights" in its efforts to control population, but this issue needs to be taken seriously.
MP Ragav Lakhanpal said that his bill in Parliament has suggested that those having more than two children should be barred from all government benefits and disallowed from fighting elections.
