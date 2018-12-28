BJP MP Demands Strict Law to Control Country's Population

BJP MP Prahlad Patel has said uncontrolled population was one of the major problems in the country and demanded that a strict law be brought in to curb population in the country.In a press conference organised by TaxEb,a social organization of taxpayers on Population control, where Patel and other MPs were present, a demand was raised on bringing a legislation on the burgeoning population which according to them was "out of control".All MPs present there batted for a law to control it.BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Baliyan, said a private members bill proposed by him was scheduled for discussion in Lok Sabha on Friday.He added that neither a private bill nor a law was solution to the problem."However, the law will raise awareness among people," Baliyan said.He further said that India need not go the "China way in violating human rights" in its efforts to control population, but this issue needs to be taken seriously.MP Ragav Lakhanpal said that his bill in Parliament has suggested that those having more than two children should be barred from all government benefits and disallowed from fighting elections.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.