1-min read

BJP MP Found Flouting Traffic Norms in UP's Badaun, Promises to Make Amends when Prompted

The MP apparently did not face any action from the traffic police.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
BJP MP Found Flouting Traffic Norms in UP's Badaun, Promises to Make Amends when Prompted
Image used for representation.
Badaun (UP): BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya was found flouting traffic rules on Friday, travelling in a car with windows covered by black film, and her driver and security guard not wearing seat belts.

When media persons pointed this out to her, she promised to make amends. "Rules are for everyone. The black film that you are seeing will be removed. Next time, you will not find it," Maurya said.

The MP apparently did not face any action from the traffic police.

The Centre recently notified the amended Motor Vehicles Act, with a steep increase in fines for violation of traffic norms. Several states, including the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh, are reluctant to impose the high fines specified under the central law.

The MP was on a visit to her constituency and dropped by several places, including the Vikas Bhawan and the district hospital. ​

