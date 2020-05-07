BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Vows to Look after Deceased Delhi Police Constable's Child

Slamming the administration for the death of a Delhi Police constable, who is survived by his wife and a child, East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday that his foundation will take care of the deceased persons child. The constable had succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus.

Gambhir tweeted, "The administration failed him. The system failed him. Delhi failed him."

"We can't bring the constable back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF (Gautam Gambhir Foundation) will take care of his complete education," the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased constable, while Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister also mourned his death.

The constable, who hailed from Sonepat in Haryana, was posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in northwest Delhi. He passed away on Tuesday.

