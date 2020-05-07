INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Vows to Look after Deceased Delhi Police Constable's Child

File photo of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

File photo of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased constable, while Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister also mourned his death.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
Share this:

Slamming the administration for the death of a Delhi Police constable, who is survived by his wife and a child, East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday that his foundation will take care of the deceased persons child. The constable had succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus.

Gambhir tweeted, "The administration failed him. The system failed him. Delhi failed him."

"We can't bring the constable back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF (Gautam Gambhir Foundation) will take care of his complete education," the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased constable, while Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister also mourned his death.

The constable, who hailed from Sonepat in Haryana, was posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in northwest Delhi. He passed away on Tuesday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading