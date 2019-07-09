BJP MP Hans Raj Hans’ iPhone X Stolen During Procession in Delhi
A case under the section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered at the Hauz Qazi police station
File image of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans lost his mobile phone Tuesday while he was at a procession taken out to commemorate the installation of idols at the Durga Mandir here that was vandalised last week, police said.
It was around 1 am when Hans realised that his I Phone XS Max was missing, they said, adding that he tried to look for it but in vain.
Hans, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, had come to participate in the procession taken out after new idols were installed at the temple in Hauz Qazi's Lal Kuan area. The temple was vandalised on June 30.
A case under the section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered at the Hauz Qazi police station and efforts are being made to nab the culprit, a senior police officer said.
Police are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas as well, he added
