Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans’ iPhone X Stolen During Procession in Delhi

A case under the section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered at the Hauz Qazi police station

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP MP Hans Raj Hans’ iPhone X Stolen During Procession in Delhi
File image of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans lost his mobile phone Tuesday while he was at a procession taken out to commemorate the installation of idols at the Durga Mandir here that was vandalised last week, police said.

It was around 1 am when Hans realised that his I Phone XS Max was missing, they said, adding that he tried to look for it but in vain.

Hans, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, had come to participate in the procession taken out after new idols were installed at the temple in Hauz Qazi's Lal Kuan area. The temple was vandalised on June 30.

A case under the section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered at the Hauz Qazi police station and efforts are being made to nab the culprit, a senior police officer said.

Police are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas as well, he added

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram