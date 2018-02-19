BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan Booked With 25 Others Over Land Grab Charges in Gorakhpur

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bansgaon, Kamlesh Paswan, has been booked along with 25 others over allegations of grabbing land illegally in Yogi Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur.According to the police, the FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by one Asad Ullah, who alleged that around 20-25 goons demolished the boundary wall of his plot in Rustampur area forcefully. Asad said that when he confronted the men, they assaulted him and his brother with hockey sticks and threatened him using the name of Paswan.The incident has been caught on CCTV cameras, officials said, but no arrests have been made so far.The plot in question has been caught up in a dispute for the last decade. A man called Aara had laid claim to it and even got the Tehsildar office to rule in his favour in 2008, but it was later found out his documents were forged. The order was reversed in April 2012.Despite losing the case, he sold off the plot to one Surendra Prasad. Asad filed a fresh police complaint in March last year. He was constructing a boundary wall around his plot, but Aara’s son Arshad Ali informed Surendra Prasad, who arrived on the spot with his aides in a SUV and demolished the wall.Asad filed a police complaint, in which he alleged that the culprits had the backing of the BJP MP. He alleged that that these people are involved with the local land grabbing mafia.Gorakhpur SSP Anirudh Pankaj assured that that no one will be spared and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.“A case has been registered against 25 people, including BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, for forcibly trying to grab the land. Police teams have been deployed for the arrests of the accused. Few of the accused named in the FIR may have escaped to Nepal or Lucknow, but no one who tries to take law in his hands will be spared,” he said.